Rikishi Weighs In On Of Nia Jax’s Chair Shots In Women’s WarGames Match

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi talked about criticism of Nia Jax’s weak chair shots at Survivor Series in the women’s WarGames Match. You can check out some highlights below:

On criticism of Nia Jax’s weak chair shots at Survivor Series: “As a wrestler — I’ll tell you what, as a Samoan, you gotta swing that damn thing. I think she was being too nice. I don’t know, did they teach them how to swing a chair over where she was trained at, as far as in the developmental? But yeah, man. It almost looked like a love tap. I don’t feel like — she wanted to swing the chair, but she didn’t want to hurt somebody… And I saw it, but I didn’t know if it was from slow motion from editing, I don’t know. But when I kept looking at it, just the way she was swinging it — like Nia, if you’re listening? Next time you grab that chair, it’s okay. Swing that damn thing like Babe Ruth. I want you to knock it out of the park. And if anybody comes to you complaining about it, about the chair shot like that — well hey, this is the game that we’re in. This is what it is. If you can’t take a chair shot, well you are in the wrong business.

“So I don’t want to blame Nia about how the chair shot — it looked bad, right? But I think it’s just part of her not knowing how to swing the chair. And at the same time, who knows? The emotion, is this her friend or family member? What I’m saying there [is], you gotta put that out from your head when you’re performing. If I hit you with a chair, like I’m gonna hit you with it. But it doesn’t mean that I’m gonna hit you hard like I’m mad at you. It’s never that. We gotta protect what we got. You come to Knox Pro, let me show you how to swing that chair the right way. Keep practicing.”

On who he took the hardest chair shots from: “Kane, [Under]taker. Steve Austin, The Rock… It was one of those things [in the Attitude Era]. If you gave me a chair shot, and you know, you brought it right? That’s what I expect you do, we expect each other to do. You can rest assured that there’s a receipt coming. And you’ll see now when back in the day, we go out, heads are busted the hard way, right? You see the back is bruised up, man. You don’t feel it when you come back. You’ll see the marks, but you’ll feel it after when you’re taking a ride going back to the hotel. You feel even worse the following day. Because now the bruise is all bruised up. You know, your bones have been taking time to kind of feel what just happened. So yeah, chair shots, it ain’t no joke.”

