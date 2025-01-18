Rikishi On His Reaction To Seeing Solo Sikoa vs. Roman Reigns On WWE Raw’s Netflix Debut

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi talked about Jey Uso, the Tribal Combat Match, WWE Raw on Netflix premiere, almost being bigger than WrestleMania, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On members of the Fatu family being on WWE Raw on Netflix premiere: “First of all, I want to give the fans that are listening to my personal feelings. And you know, those in the wrestling blog, you can definitely write about this. You know, the feeling of a father, home watching his family open up this first big, big mega show. You know, it’s almost bigger than Wrestlemania. You know, all the things that ride with this first show with Netflix. And to be able to have your family open up the show — I don’t even know if proud is the word. Because now it’s just — you know, while I’m watching these two work, wrestle each other, it took me back to the porches of 60th Avenue, Pensacola, Florida. From these kids here that were once young teenagers in high school, Escambia High School. And to be able to make history and continue to make history and deliver an outstanding performance. I was just so proud to know that these are our Bloodlines. We’ve come so far.”

On Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Chief Match: “You got a main event that’s opening up history with Netflix. And that is a lot of pressure, you can imagine. Roman is Roman. And I was watching my son Solo, man. I can’t tell you, man, I had a couple of tears run down my eyes. Just to know that you know how far this kid has come. It’s been a matter of three years, and the pressure that was, you know, opportunity given to him. And you know, everything that he was taught, everything that he soaked in, the training and everything. And you can see that like I said before, he’s already a made man, and he belongs there. And to be able to make history happen with your cousin out there, it’s just a beautiful thing.

“And then how to tie it in with Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. Isn’t that wrestling? Isn’t that entertainment, what we’ve always missed? You know what I mean? And again, you know, i’m sure the fans were happy the OTC, the Original Tribal Chief is now — has the ula falla.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Off The Top with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.