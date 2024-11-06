Rikishi Reveals Which WWE Stars He Wants The Usos To Work With

Rikishi has recently named a couple of WWE stars that he wants to see The Usos to work singles programs with. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke on his Off the Top podcast and noted that he would like to see Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio work singles programs with the two as they could learn a lot from the two.

“Just by watching the roster to me, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio are some of the OGs that always pops up into my mind when it comes to working with my boys,” Rikishi said (per Wrestling Inc). “It’s because there’s so much that they can take away and learn from that.”

He continued, “These are the two champions, you know a Hall of Famer and another one soon to be in the Hall of Fame… even though they’ve been there for 17 years and I’m talking about my sons but you can still learn from these type of OGs. I would just love to see that you know magic, memory type of match you know, one of my boys versus each of one of those cats.”

Jimmy and Jey Uso have reunited and joined forces again with Roman Reigns to take on the new Bloodline as led by Solo Sikoa.