Rikishi Reveals Who His Favorite Opponent Was

Rikishi had a number of iconic opponents during his WWE career, and he recently revealed his favorite to wrestle. The WWE Hall of Famer was asked who his favorite opponent was at Comic-Con Northern Ireland and named Steve Austin before explaining why.

“I’d have to say Stone Cold Steve Austin for me, you know back in the day to be able to give an opportunity again to work with some of the greats in the business was was a learning lesson for me,” Rikishi said (per Wrestling Inc). “Being a guy that was a mid-carder for the most of his career and finally got that chance to move up to the next level.”

He continued, “It was guys like that because it was steady growing to be able to find that niche … Mick, Stone Cold, The Rock, Undertaker, guys like Triple H and so forth and these were the guys for me that I kind of picked up my game to understand what that level is and I’m forever grateful.”