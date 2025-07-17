Rikishi On Who Should Face Steve Austin In A Final Match

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi was asked who he would book against Steve Austin in his final match should he come back. His answer was immediate. You can check out some highlights below:

On it being The Rock: “Why don’t we just book the GOAT versus the GOAT?… You know, they had Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier back in the day. We talk about wrestling, let’s talk about Stone Cold coming back, and let’s book him against The Rock. Number three or number four? Because every match these two cats — when they bring it and they got together man, it was always, always poetry in motion.”

On working with each other: “And here’s the beautiful thing: they enjoy working with each other. They help build each other’s career. And for TKO, and I would think Netflix, I would think everybody would be happy as hell, because these two jokers gonna sell tickets. What’s good for business? And so there’s only a few — there’s only certain names in the business back in the Attitude Era that can still come to this new era and still be that spotlight main event.”

On not main eventing a show with the match: “Would I have them be main eventing it? No. And for me, I feel you got to learn how to roll with the new era. And I kind of see what Triple H is doing, giving a lot of these new talent opportunity. And you bring in the old school talent to be able to get the rub to the new era talent… We don’t want the old school to overshadow the new school. And that’s the way I kind of will look at it if I was the guy that would book the show.”

