Ring of Honor Announces Women of Honor Combine for March

Ring of Honor has announced a special Women of Honor combine for March 27 and 28 at the ROH Dojo in Baltimore, Maryland. Here’s a press release:

Women Of Honor is ready to take its next step forward in 2020! In efforts to continue to bring fresh and exciting matchups to WOH we will be conducting a Women Of Honor Tryout Combine on Friday March 27th & Saturday March 28th 2020. AT LEAST one women will be chosen by ROH Officials to be invited to train at the ROH Dojo and receive a WOH Developmental Contract.

The WOH Combine is open to any current pro wrestler with at least one year’s experience. Each attendee is responsible for their own transportation to and from the ROH Dojo, and any necessary lodging. The ROH Dojo is conveniently located just by BWI Airport with plenty of lodging and car rental options. The $300 registration fee includes each day’s activities plus lunch and critique by the ROH staff. The fee covers both days and there are no refunds issued if you don’t attend both days. Attending both days is crucial to get the full benefit of the teaching and feedback.

Friday 3/27 will start at 10am and last until at least 6pm. Saturday 3/28 will start at 10am and last until at least 5pm

Talent Scouts & Instructors for 3/27 & 3/28 will include:

-ROH Executive Producer DELIRIOUS

-ROH Dojo Coach JONATHAN GRESHAM

-ROH Dojo Coach WILL FERRARA

-7 Time Women’s World Champion ANGELINA LOVE

-Inaugural Women Of Honor Champion SUMIE SAKAI

-Lead ROH Broadcaster IAN RICCABONI

-ROH Senior Official TODD SINCLAIR

-AND MORE!

All areas of professional wrestling will be covered from in-ring technique to out of the ring attitude and conduct. There will be exhibition matches that will be critiqued in detail, as well as emphasis on promo ability.

A strong performance at the WOH Combine will reward AT LEAST one individual with an invitation to train at the ROH Dojo as well as a WOH Developmental Contract.

In order to apply to the March WOH Combine, you must complete the application & W9 forms below. The WOH Combine will have limited enrollment, so once you are approved make your payment to immediately secure your spot. In addition to the Application and W9 please include a promo picture and a link to a recent match of yours.

Email ROH and please put “March 2020 WOH Combine” in the subject line.