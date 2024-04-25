wrestling / News

Ring of Honor Taping Results From Jacksonville (SPOILERS)

April 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor taped several matches for this week’s episode last night at the AEW Dynamite taping in Jacksonville. Here are spoilers, via Fightful:

* The Infantry def. The Outrunners
* Nyla Rose def. Camron Branae
* Proving Ground – ROH World Tag Team Championships: The Undisputed Kingdom def. The Qrown
* The Dark Order def. Zicky Dice, Adam Priest & Sean Maluta
* Aaron Solo defeated Jon Cruz

