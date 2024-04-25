Ring of Honor Taping Results From Jacksonville (SPOILERS)

Ring of Honor taped several matches for this week’s episode last night at the AEW Dynamite taping in Jacksonville. Here are spoilers, via Fightful:

* The Infantry def. The Outrunners

* Nyla Rose def. Camron Branae

* Proving Ground – ROH World Tag Team Championships: The Undisputed Kingdom def. The Qrown

* The Dark Order def. Zicky Dice, Adam Priest & Sean Maluta

* Aaron Solo defeated Jon Cruz