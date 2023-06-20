Road Dogg Names Asuka As One of the Greatest Women Wrestlers, Praises IYO SKY

Road Dogg has named a couple of his favorite members of the WWE women’s roster in Asuka and IYO SKY. The WWE SVP weighed in on the two during the most recent episode of his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Asuka: “One of the greatest women’s wrestlers of our time. I firmly believe that and I don’t think there’s many that I would even compare to her as far as the total package.”

On her ability to convey emotions with English as a second language: “Her energy and her facials and she emotes a language that is universal, I get it when she screams something at you, When she acts, I get it, so to me her wrestling, her in-the-ring stuff is second to none, her transitions, she’s the one who does it the most fluidly.”

On his favorite woman on the WWE roster: “There’s something about IYO SKY and my wife even feels it too, on her entrance there is something so abstract. I don’t know if she’s acting drunk or acting I don’t care, I don’t know her motivation for walking like that on her entrance, but me and my wife love it. I love IYO SKY … She is one of my faves because she’s daring as the day is long, she’s great in the ring, man. She’s got great timing.”