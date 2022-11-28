Road Dogg Reminisces About Lio Rush Getting Pranked Off-Camera

Brian “Road Dogg” James shared an anecdote about Lio Rush on the most recent episode of the Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast (per Wrestling Inc). James shared some details about his history with Rush as well as the story of when Rush got pranked by some other talent. You can read a few highlights and listen to the complete episode below.

On his background with Rush personally: “I like Lio Rush a lot. I worked with him in NXT, I really like the kid, and he loves the wrestling business. He’s a great kid and a great worker, and does some incredible things in a wrestling ring.”

On Rush getting pranked by other WWE talent: “One time I came up to sit in my chair for ‘SmackDown,’ and Vince wasn’t there at the time. And sitting in the chair that I would sit in, that is Vince’s, is Lio Rush. It turns out some guys ribbed him and told him to sit there. I felt bad, and he was so apologetic.”