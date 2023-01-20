Road Dogg On Dax Harwood’s Issues With Him Over Raw 25 Segment, If FTR Took Situation Too Seriously

Road Dogg has responded to Dax Harwood’s recent comments about having issues with him over how their Raw 25 segment went down. As previously noted, Harwood discussed his heat with Road Dogg on his own podcast and specifically mentioned the Raw 25 segment, where FTR (then the Revival) lost a match to Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, then were ambushed by DX, who had been in a segment with The Club before the Revival had come down to the ring. Harwood had said that they were particularly upset over the way the segment went down.

On the latest episode of Oh… You Didn’t Know, Road Dogg talked about Dax’s issues with the whole thing and said he believed the Revival took the whole thing “too seriously.” You can see some highlights below:

On if he believes FTR took the situation too seriously: “100%. They took it personally. And look, I said this on the past podcast. I apologize for not thanking you guys, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart. But I also mean from the bottom of my heart that if that — if it hurts you so bad to do that, that you went back and punched a wall and cried? Like I just — man, I just feel like you need to reevaluate what’s going on in your world. Like, the the fact that you got in there and were involved in that moment, but because I didn’t thank you or something, like it — I don’t know, maybe I’m not hearing it all right and I’m not grasping it all right. Or maybe I don’t understand the situation y’all were in.

“But for me, I thought it was a cool spot and a cool moment. And just because you guys are really good wrestlers, doesn’t mean you you can’t go out there and do honors or favors or whatever you think it is for us guys that made it happen 25 years ago. You know what I mean? I just don’t understand it, and so it it baffles me.”

On Harwood’s reaction: “To hear him say that he went back and cried after that, like holy mackerel. That hurts my heart, it hurts me. But not because it hurts me, because where your head’s at, dude. Like, it’s okay, man. It’s phony baloney wrestling, and you’re making a good living at it. But guess what? When you’re not, nobody cares anymore. So just be a good person, and do what you can do. And that’s how we’re gonna roll, you know what I mean? Like, I don’t know what to tell you. I’ve never lived my life that way, and I pray I never will.

“It’s okay to be passionate and want your stuff to be good. But your stuff that night was to to bump around for us and put us over. And you did great at it. And now, 25 years later or however, five years later, we find out that it was a big deal and it was like — I don’t know, man. I didn’t see it that way, and I apologize, I’m sorry that you did. That’s all that’s all I can say on it, you know?”

