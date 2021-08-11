WWE News: Rob Conway Guest Coaching at Performance Center, Book on WCW Sale In The Works

– Former WWE star Rob Conway is reportedly working at the Performance Center this week. According to PWInsider, Conway is working a guest spot as a coach at the PC.

Conway is a former three-time World Tag Team Champion during his time as La Resistance with Sylvain Grenier in the early ’00s. He had a previous guest coaching gig at the PC in 2018.

– PWInsider also reports that Guy Evans is working on a follow-up to his book Nitro, which was about the rise and fall of WCW. The follow-up will look at WCW’s sale to WWE.