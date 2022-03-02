wrestling / News
Rob Conway Worked As Producer On Tonight’s WWE NXT
March 2, 2022 | Posted by
WWE alumnus Rob Conway was behind the scenes at tonight’s NXT, working as a producer. PWInsider reports that Conway was backstage in a producer capacity for Tuesday’s show.
Conway was recently doing a stint at the the WWE Performance Center as a Guest Coach and trainer. No word on if he’s been hired or is just working on a trial period as has been the case with others.
