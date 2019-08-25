wrestling / News
Rob Stone Taunts Drake Maverick Over 24/7 Title Win While Maverick Forgets Wife’s Birthday
– Drake Maverick is having a rough time of it while he chases the 24/7 Championship, and it didn’t get better on Saturday. Maverick found himself in the middle of a Twitter feud with Fox Sports analyst and recent 24/7 champion Rob Stone who, after Maverick threw a barb at him yesterday, decided to fire a few back.
As you can see below, after Maverick declared his intent to “punch Rob Stone in the face and put it on television,” Stone took a shot at the 205 Live GM’s failure to yet consummate his marriage to Renee Michelle. Then to make matters worse, Maverick apparantly forgot it was Michelle’s birthday yesterday:
My wife went to bed with a #247Champion last night. Need any pointers @WWEMaverick ? pic.twitter.com/xMyiVScDNt
— Rob Stone (@RobStoneONFOX) August 24, 2019
UPDATE: Due to my constant pursuit of the 24/7 Championship & failed attempt yesterday at @FOXSports
I forgot it was my wife’s birthday today.
…And you all thought I was in the doghouse before 🙄
STILL yet to consummate my marriage#WWE @WWE #Maverick247
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) August 25, 2019
