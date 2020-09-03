Rob Van Dam Discusses Adapting to Wrestling Without Live Fans During the Pandemic Era

Speaking with Jeffrey Harris in an exclusive interview for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, Impact Wrestling star, ECW/WWE alumnus, and former WWE World champion Rob Van Dam discussed how wrestling has been able to push forward and continue during the ongoing global pandemic, along with how as a wrestler you have to adapt to wrestling without live fans present at an empty venue. You can check out the highlights and full audio below:

Rob Van Dam on this current pandemic of wrestling and what it’s like for him: “Well, obviously, I’ve never seen anything close to this pandemic. I don’t want to use the overused word of unprecedented, but we haven’t seen anything like this. Nobody has. It’s like a science fiction movie. And so, it’s amazing to me that everybody is able to adapt to the point to where they’re able to persevere and keep moving forward. And that is what’s life’s all about, but right now, things are really, really weird. And I’m concerned that a lot of people — I’m doing great. I’ve actually enjoyed quarantine. I love being home, and it hasn’t really changed my life a whole lot. I know that other people have much worse conditions. A lot of people don’t have jobs. They don’t have any jobs in sight. They don’t know what they’re going to do, and a lot of people are home by themselves, stuck. I’m worried about everybody getting depressed and going through a really rough time. And it’s amazing to me that we’re able to not really focus on how bad it is because it’s crazy if we really thought about and really focus on the bad. That’s always a challenger every day in life, to focus on the positive. And in a situation like this, it’s really challenging, so I’m glad that everyone’s able to at least continue and keep living a positive even if it feels not real productive for life right now.”

His thoughts on wrestling still going on right now: “As far as wrestling, I’m amazed that wrestling is still going on, that it’s essential. Unfortunate that I have a TV contract because pretty much right now, if you’re not wrestling on TV, then you’re not wrestling because they’re not doing any live shows.”

Rob Van Dam adapting to the the performance aspect inside the ring without fans present: “Before you go out there, you kind of have to be able to visualize, always. When you’re thinking about your match before the match time, you’re thinking about moves that you want to do or whatever, you’re imagining how the crowd’s going to react. That’s the purpose of doing the move at that particular time, and that’s the whole story, bouncing off of the crowd and getting the reactions you want out of them and elongating the suspenseful moments. It’s really challenging to do all that when they’re not there. It’s easier when you’ve had 30 years of experience. Otherwise, you have to have been such a big fan, and you watched it so much that you understand all of it and you’re younger in your career. That’s most wrestlers anyway. So, going out there and there’s no people, the nerves are way down. You know that there’s not a whole crowd full of people that are there that are clapping and screaming at you. But besides that, it’s pretty calm because you’re walking around an empty room. But the rule applies just like always, regardless of how many people are in the venue, that camera represents millions of people that are at home watching you, so that automatically goes into play and you automatically know.”

“You know if you have to, if something goes really bad in the match, you can cut it and you can start over because it’s not live anyways. So, if you look at it like that, then it’s a lot easier. But still, when you’re wrestling and you’re performing, and you’re being filmed, you’re still very conscious that everybody is watching you. They’re just going to be watching you later.”

In the full interview, Rob Van Dam discusses his new mobile game Celebrity Slots, which is out now for Android and iOS devices, his feud with Sami Callihan in Impact Wrestling, his memories of working with John Cena and Brock Lesnar in WWE, developing his unique in-ring style, dealing with backstage politics, wrestling during the pandemic and adapting his in-ring work to fit without fans, and more.

0:00: Intro

2:53: On his new Celebrity Slots mobile game, customizing the game, available prizes.

5:38: On his favorite voice lines in the game, possibly adding new content in later updates.

7:00: On the possibility of new prizes like video chats and more.

7:49: On the appeal of fan interactions on platforms on apps like Cameo, the appeal of his authenticity.

9:55: On how Cameo protects its celebs from the dangers of stalkers and trolls, his reaction to Sonya Deville’s attempted kidnapping.

12:19: On the current era of wrestling during the pandemic and companies doing shows at this time, how he’s handling lockdown.

14:31: On the challenge of adapting to in-ring work without fans.

16:57: On his feud with Sami Callihan, Callihan saying he’s in RVD and Katie Forbes’ head.

18:06: On Impact Wrestling recapturing its buzz, how it’s managed to gain momenum .

20:26: On if there was any truth to all the backstage stories of strife backstage in TNA under previous managements.

21:52: On developing his unorthodox character and in-ring style.

24:23: On working with Brock Lesnar as one of Lesnar’s first big feuds in WWE, Paul Heyman being the middle man for the feud.

26:26: On his win over John Cena at One Night stand being a particular career highlight.

29:54: On working with John Cena and his opinion of Cena as a top guy in WWE, Cena’s film stardom.

31:31: On backstage politics being his least favorite part of wrestling, looking back on how he reacted to it.

33:48: On his RVDCBD line of CBD products, and his documentary Headstrong and where to find him online

37:51: Outro

