Rob Van Dam Names His Favorite Bigger & Smaller ECW Guys To Wrestle

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about his favorite bigger and smaller guys in ECW, Malakai Black, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his favorite bigger and smaller guys in ECW: “I’m gonna probably go with Bammer, Bam Bam Bigelow, for the bigger guy. I had some really good matches with him. And — well I mean, I had really good matches with everybody. But also he was in a special place in front of my eyes, because you know, I grew up seeing him and then to meet him — like I thought he was really cool, and I respected the guy that I met. I liked him the best for my ECW big guy. And then — but I mean yeah, lots of, lots of runners up, so I won’t have to mention them. But smaller guy — man, that’s a toss-up between two people. It’s hard to make a decision between Little Guido and Spike Dudley.”

On Malakai Black: “Yeah, he is [awesome]. I really like that dude’s style and his vibe. I like the way that he stands out as being different. I’m a big fan of that, so I don’t know. If I didn’t know any better, I would think RVD might have inspired him at one point. So proud of him without even knowing him. It’d be awesome to work with him.”

