Rob Van Dam Announces Launch Of OnlyWrestlers Fan Platform

Rob Van Dam is launching a fan platform for wrestlers called OnlyWrestlers. The WWE Hall of Famer launched the platform on Thursday, and you can check it out here.

The platform is described as follows:

What Is OnlyWrestlers.com?

A worldwide hub for all things Pro Wrestling and the ultimate destination for passionate wrestling fans. The first ever platform where fans can engage directly with their favorite wrestlers, promotions, podcasts, and more. Fans have the opportunity to get involved in the wrestling industry like never before! Plus get the latest wrestling news, vote on rankings, and much more!

You can see the announcement video below: