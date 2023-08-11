Rob Van Dam Liked Barbie, Says He’d Watch It Again

Rob Van Dam is down with Barbie, offering his thoughts on the blockbuster hit during his latest podcast. The ECW legend, who faced Jack Perry on this week’s AEW Dynamite, talked about the Warner Bros. film on this week’s 1 Of a Kind podcast. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

Rob Van Dam on if he’s seen the movie a second time yet: “Not yet. It’s going to be in September because Katie’s got a match in Los Angeles and we have this whole thing planned around it.”

On enjoying the film: “I’d watch it again. She was telling a friend about it last night, she was telling Diamante and Kiera [Hogan], she told them that I liked the movie better than she did. I just appreciated [it], cause I know what they did with the writing of it. I understood how they were making the story of this toy into a screenplay and I thought they did a great job of capitalizing and really elaborating on everything they could to make the actual movie/story kind match the whole history of Barbie’s story.

“Not that I’m an expert on it, but I did see a documentary on it and I understand some of the pressures that the Barbie makers had because of the image, and mom’s being concerned about their daughters living up to this image set by Barbie. I understood what they were doing behind the dialogue and I really liked it for that. Plus, I like Margot Robbie.”

Barbie has grossed $492.3 million domestically through Thursday and $1.066 billion worldwide, and is expected to top the box office this weekend for the fourth straight time.