Rob Van Dam Names His Mount Rushmore Of ECW Opponents

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about his Mount Rushmore of ECW and his ECW opponents and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his mount rushmore of ECW opponents: “I’m gonna say Sabu, Taz, Sandman, and — if it’s for me, I’m leaning towards [Tommy] Dreamer. I believe part of that equation was for my opponents or something like that, because I would want to put Raven up there, but I really didn’t work with him a lot.”

On not having Jerry Lynn on the list: “I would be [an honorable mention] I think before him, I would put like The Gangsters, maybe The Eliminators. Just because I think of those guys as always being there and being part of the structure. And then with Jerry, like he came in the last couple of years or whatever. And then, I don’t know what he was doing outside of having great matches with me as far as that goes to make him stand out as Mt. Rushmore worthy… A lot of honorable mentions but if I had to pick four of what I would consider worthy, and that were my opponents, that’s what I would say. Because I had a lot of great matches with all those guys, and of course a lot of other guys too.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 1 Of A Kind an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.