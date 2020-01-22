wrestling / News

Rob Van Dam Says Joey Ryan Makes Him Embarrassed To Be A Wrestler

January 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rob Van Dam Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has posted a video in which Rob Van Dam says that Joey Ryan and his dick flip make him embarrassed to be a wrestler.

He said: “I’m embarrassed to call myself a wrestler because of stuff like that. What I just saw in the ring… as much as I’ve talked about everybody stealing RVD’s moves, that might be better than leaving it to themselves. That’s what happens when you’re not stealing RVD’s moves.

