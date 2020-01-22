wrestling / News
Rob Van Dam Says Joey Ryan Makes Him Embarrassed To Be A Wrestler
January 22, 2020 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has posted a video in which Rob Van Dam says that Joey Ryan and his dick flip make him embarrassed to be a wrestler.
He said: “I’m embarrassed to call myself a wrestler because of stuff like that. What I just saw in the ring… as much as I’ve talked about everybody stealing RVD’s moves, that might be better than leaving it to themselves. That’s what happens when you’re not stealing RVD’s moves.”
.@TherealRVD didn't seem to enjoy @JoeyRyanOnline vs. @MaXiMo_Sioux. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/tgdOJCpyxx
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 22, 2020
