Rob Van Dam Discusses Last Week’s Surprise WWE NXT Appearance  

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about his appearance on the October 29th episode of WWE NXT and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his NXT appearance: “I’ve been there twice before. And it was a long time ago, ten years ago as a matter of fact. But it did look a little different. They definitely had moved some stuff around, and if they had that many warehouses then I didn’t realize it before, that a lot of that is theirs. It was really cool. It was just a good experience, everybody was grateful. Everyone’s happy and giving the legends a lot of love.

“So nothing terribly exciting, but I also saw a lot of my peers as well. Bubba Ray Dudley was standing in the ring when I walked in one time to that area… and I slid in behind him to surprise him, and his calfs almost exploded in my face. I texted him and told him that. [laughs] But his calves were huge and veins popping out. Looks like he’s been doing some toe raises, so good job, Bubba. Saw Shawn Michaels, saw Terry Taylor… yes, I did [see William Regal].”

On NXT GM Ava: “She was cool. Everybody was cool. I was just kind of like an extra, popping in and being me. And they were all there, learning and doing… I met everybody. Everyone was super cool. They all came up and go, ‘Hi, I’m Veronica, good to meet you.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 1 Of A Kind an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.