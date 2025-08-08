Robbie X Won’t Give His Game Plan Away For CMLL International Grand Prix

Robbie X is part of the upcoming CMLL International Grand Prix, and he is staying mum on his game plan for the tournament. The Bullet Club War Dogs member did a media scrum ahead of the tournament, and a couple of highlights are below (per Fightful):

On his plan for the CMLL International Grand Prix: “So this is the thing I know for a fact, that this is going to be put in Spanish, and then every single wrestler on the Mexican team will probably read it. So, therefore, I am not saying anything because I’m not giving anything away. All I’m going to say is I have a tag partner in the Grand Prix this year. We have done Junior Tag League together. We are a well-oiled machine, so therefore every single Mexican wrestler needs to get ready for that, because they’re not going to be ready. I’m not saying a single word. I am not saying a single word because I’m not giving my game plan away.”

On which Billet Club War Dogs he’d like in the mix for the match: “Every single one of us. If you get all of the War Dogs together in Mexico City, we are going to go crazy. We are going to create a riot, and we’re going to have a lot of fun doing it. So yeah, give me Ishimori, give me Clark Conners, give me Dan Maloney, give me Gabe, give me the boss man, give me Finlay, bring GEDO. Bring them all. Let’s have a party. Let’s have a War Dog party.”