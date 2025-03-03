Robert Stone Will Be Part of Commentary Team For WWE EVOLVE

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic (via Fightful), Robert Stone confirmed that he will be part of the commentary team with Peter Rosenberg for WWE EVOLVE on Tubi. The series premieres tomorrow.

He said: “I’m proud to say that I’m going to be one-half of the commentary team. My goal always is to do as much as I can, learn as many jobs as I can. I was a wrestler, then a manager, I’m currently working in Ava’s office as a GM assistant. I have commentated before on Level Up. I’ve been a host on WWE shows. I like to consider myself a jack of all trades and can do anything. On this, I’m all in on the commentary and it’s going to be exciting to call the action. You’re see these superstars as seeds and they are going to grow. What are they going to grow into? You don’t know because everyone performing on the show could be the future of our industry. They all have the goal to get to Raw, NXT or SmackDown and be on WrestleMania. We’re going to be here to experience it all from the beginning. Everyone is kind of, in a sense, fighting for their life on the show because it is underground and they do want to break through to the next level and to break through, they have to get wins. They have to make a name for themselves. If they don’t, they fail and may never get the opportunity again. It’s a make or break situation. You’re going to see a lot of hungry talent, entertainment and amazing wrestling matches.“