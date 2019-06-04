wrestling / News

Robert Strauss Praises Riddick Moss’ Stats for WWE PC Combine

June 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– NXT released a new video where Robert Strauss breaks down the dominance of his client, Riddick Moss, from the recent WWE Performance Center Combine. You can check out that clip below. Strauss lauded Moss’ performance this year, calling his scores “inhuman like” and “freakish.”

