Robyn Reid Named Head Of Creative & Booking For Mission Pro Wrestling

Robyn Reid is taking on the lead creative and booking position for Mission Pro Wrestling. Reid posted to Twitter on Saturday noting that she is seeing her in-ring career wind slowly down that she was hoping to help shape the industry in a positive manner behind the scenes. It didn’t take long before Thunder Rosa, who owns the all-women Mission Pro, announced on Sunday that Reid will be the head of creative and booking for the company.

Reid was trained by Booker T and has worked for Reality of Wrestling, WOW – Women of Wrestling (as Disciplinarian), Pro Wrestling 2.0 and more.