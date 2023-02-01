Various News: Rock Reacts To Catchphrase Being Used By NFL Star, Batista Talks Knock At The Cabin

– The Rock saw Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s use of his famous catchphrase, and he took to social media to react. Kelce followed up the Chiefs’ 23 – 20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals by responding to Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval’s claim that Bengals QB Joe Burrow “owns” the Chiefs on their home field by saying, “Hey, I’ve got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor. Know your role and shut your mouth, ya jabroni!”

The Great One saw a clip of the comments after they went viral on social media and retweeted it, writing:

My boy said what he said.

I appreciate the venomous “shut yo” over formal “shut your” 🤣👊🏾🏆@tkelce https://t.co/U2Ef4xoVWK — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 31, 2023

