Various News: Rock Reacts To Catchphrase Being Used By NFL Star, Batista Talks Knock At The Cabin

February 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock Dwayne Johnson The Titan Games Image Credit: NBC

– The Rock saw Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s use of his famous catchphrase, and he took to social media to react. Kelce followed up the Chiefs’ 23 – 20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals by responding to Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval’s claim that Bengals QB Joe Burrow “owns” the Chiefs on their home field by saying, “Hey, I’ve got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor. Know your role and shut your mouth, ya jabroni!”

The Great One saw a clip of the comments after they went viral on social media and retweeted it, writing:

“My boy said what he said.
I appreciate the venomous “shut yo” over formal “shut your” @tkelce”

– Dave Bautista is making the rounds promotinig his new film from M. Night Shyamalan, Knock At the Cabin. You can see a couple of clips from Bautista on The Tonight Show and with E! News below:

