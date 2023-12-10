Rocky Romero Thinks Josh Alexander Would Be A Great Fit For NJPW G1 Climax

Rocky Romero would love to see Impact’s Josh Alexander as part of the NJPW G1 Climax. Romero recently spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and during the conversation, he was asked about the potential for the former Impact World Champion competing in the yearly tournament.

I think Josh is an amazing talent he’s picture perfect for Japanese wrestling, especially New Japan,” Romero said. “I think he fits perfectly. He’d be a megastar there. Coming to do the G1, that would be incredible. I think he would do really well. A lot of cool matches and dream matches I think he could have with a lot of our talents.”