Rocky Romero Thinks The Pro Wrestling Industry Is Heading For “Pretty Wild” Times
Speaking recently on The Undisputed Podcast with Bobby Fish, Rocky Romero offered his analysis of the current state of affairs in the wrestling industry as a whole (per Wrestling Inc). He referenced the shakeups at WWE as well as the developing status of AEW. You can read a couple of highlights from Romero and listen to the full podcast episode below.
On where the business stands currently: “It’s crazy … to see where the business is now. The formation of AEW in the last couple of years and where it is and where WWE is, especially now with what’s going on with Vince being out and Triple H is in, and I feel like the next like two years of wrestling is going to be pretty wild. You know, because there is definitely going to increase, I think, the competition because obviously like Triple H and … Stephanie [McMahon], and they need to kind of like make their WWE now.”
On what he thinks will happen between AEW and WWE: “AEW and Tony Khan are still figuring out what making AEW is going to be. There is going to be some major competition between both companies.”
