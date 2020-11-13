Rocky Romero On Forgetting To Bring In Raven For Talk’n Shop A Mania Filming, Not Being In Best Of Super Juniors This Year

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Rocky Romero discussed forgetting to bring in Raven for Talk’n Shop A Mania filming,

Rocky Romero on forgetting to bring in Raven for Talk’n Shop A Mania filming: “This is funny actually. We tried to get Raven. Raven was the first one we tried to get, and he said yes, but then we had to actually go to him to shoot it. And we just got so busy we kind of forgot, so that’s why he’s not in the first one. Then we booked him for the second one, put him on the poster and then we, again, got so busy we forgot to shoot him again. So now it’s just kind of an ongoing joke. He’s on the poster, and I tried to reach out to him through our guy who helps us book the talent and be like, ‘can we get Raven just filming himself at least or something?’ One of these days, Raven’s going to show up I promise you. I just don’t know when and where, so now it’s like a thing. Raven was supposed to be a part of both of them, and we forgot.”

On the challenges of filming Talk’n Shop A Mania during the pandemic: “These things are just a crazy production. If you’re not there at the house, it’s really hard to get it all together. It’s just so many people. You’re booking 20-30 people all together trying to have everybody come in at different times so that we can keep as many people separated as possible. It’s a whole thing. We’re trying to be, obviously, mindful of what the world is going through. We’re trying not to get everybody there all together at the same time. Get people in and out as quickly as possible and so it’s just a lot, and we’re a small crew. I mean this thing is completely funded by the three of us, the Talk N Shop company itself. It’s not like we have a major production behind us really.”

On not being able to participate in the Best of the Super Juniors tournament this year: “I feel bad. I really wanted to be in the Best of the Super Juniors this year, and unfortunately, with everything how it is, I’m not able to travel over there and to be a part of it, but two different Junior centric events kind of happening in two different continents, which I think is amazing but all under the New Japan banner. I feel like New Japan Strong because it’s on New Japan World, a lot of people aren’t seeing it as much, but you can also watch it on FITE TV, so I do give fans the opportunity to go check that out please and just expect a real, beautiful eccentric junior heavyweight J Cup coming your way right on American soil. So I’m super stoked for that.”