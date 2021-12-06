Roderick Strong Retains Cruiserweight Title at NXT WarGames (Clips, Pics)

The NXT Cruiserweight Champion will not become all-inclusive after all, with Roderick Strong beating Joe Gacy at NXT WarGames. Strong defeated Gacy on tonight’s show to retain his title, and you can see the highlights below.

Strong has held the championship for 67 days, having won the title from Kushida on the September 21st episode of NXT. You can see clips and pics from the match below.

Our full ongoing coverage of the show is here.