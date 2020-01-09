Roderick Strong to Defend North American Title Against Keith Lee in Two Weeks on NXT

– Keith Lee will get an NXT North American Championship match in two weeks on NXT. Lee defeated Damian Priest, Cameron Grimes, and Dominik Dijakovic on this week’s episode of NXT, earning a shot at Strong and the title. The match will take place on the January 22nd episode.

The WWE announcement reads:

After his victory this week on NXT, Keith Lee has earned the right to challenge NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, and will receive his title opportunity on the Jan. 22 edition of NXT on USA Network.

The Limitless One defeated Dominik Dijakovic, Damian Priest and Cameron Grimes in a Fatal 4-Way Match on Wednesday, setting up this showdown with Strong.

Can Lee dethrone Strong or will the champion continue to fulfill The Undisputed ERA’s golden prophecy? Find out in two weeks on WWE NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!