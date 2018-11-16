ROH Announces Details For 17th Anniversary Weekend

Ring of Honor has sent out a press release about the ROH 17th Anniversary weekend, which happens on March 15-16 in Las Vegas. You can see all the information below.

“The Best Wrestling on the Planet” is returning to the Florida cities of Lakeland and Miami for two big shows in February and to Las Vegas for Ring of Honor’s huge 17th Anniversary Weekend in March.

On Feb. 9, ROH presents Bound By Honor, an international television taping, in Lakeland at RP Funding Arena. The following night, Feb. 10, Miami’s Watsco Center will host a Bound By Honor live event that will be streamed LIVE for HonorClub.

In March, ROH celebrates its 17th anniversary with two shows at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. The ROH 17th Anniversary pay-per-view will take place on March 15, and there will be an international television taping on March 16.

All roads lead to G1 Supercard, the huge show co-promoted by ROH and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, at sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 6, and the happenings in Lakeland, Miami, and Las Vegas undoubtedly will have an impact on the historic event.

Tickets for all four events go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. local time for HonorClub members and Friday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. local time for the general public.

ROH Bound By Honor: Lakeland (International TV Taping)

Saturday, Feb. 9, 6:00 p.m. ET

RP Funding Arena

Lakeland, FL

ROH Bound By Honor: Miami (Streaming LIVE for HonorClub)

Sunday, Feb. 10, 7:00 p.m. ET

Watsco Center

Miami, FL

ROH 17th Anniversary (Live Pay-Per-View)

Friday, March 15, 6:00 p.m. PT

Sam’s Town Live

Las Vegas, NV

ROH 17th Anniversary (International TV Taping)

Saturday, March 16, 6:00 p.m. PT

Sam’s Town Live

Las Vegas, NV