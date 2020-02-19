wrestling / News
ROH Announces Tag Team Match For Next Month’s Past vs. Present
Ring of Honor has set a new tag team match for ROH Past vs. Present in Las Vegas next month. The company announced on Twitter on Tuesday that the The Havana Pitbulls, Rocky Romero and Ricky Reyes, will take on Bandido and Flamita at the show, which takes place on March 14th. at ROH Past vs. Present in Las Vegas.
As the announcement notes, this is the first time that Romero and Reyes are teaming in almost 13 years. The full card for the show thus far is:
* Jay Briscoe vs. Mark Briscoe
* Jay Lethal vs. Xavier
* Generation Next (Matt Sydal and Alex Shelley) vs. Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon)
* Homicide vs. Brody King
* Havana Pitbulls vs. MexaBlood
* Doug Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Delirious and Grizzly Redwood vs. Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry
