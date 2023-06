ROH Alumnus Beer City Bruiser Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery

Beer City Bruiser, best known for his time in ROH, has undergone hip replacement surgery. PWInsider reports that Bruiser, real name Matt Winchester, underwent the surgery earlier today.

Bruiser was a regular performer for ROH from 2015 through 2021. He last competed in a tag match at AML Fortune Favors The Bold in late April.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Bruiser for a quick and full recovery.