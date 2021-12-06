ROH News: Cary Silkin On This Week’s ROHStrong, Hype Videos For Final Battle

– Cary Silkin is the guest on this week’s episode of ROHStrong. You can see the episode below, described as follows:

”Former ROH owner and current ambassador Cary Silkin reflects on some classic Final Battle matches and gives his thoughts on the upcoming Final Battle: End of an Era pay-per-view. He also discusses the Briscoes’ place in history, Jonathan Gresham’s rise to stardom, his obsession with 1970s preliminary wrestler Lee Wong and much more.”

– ROH released the following hype videos for this weekend’s Final Battle: