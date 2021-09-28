wrestling / News
ROH News: Cary Silkin Talks Original Summer of Punk, Alex Zayne on ROHStrong Podcast
September 27, 2021 | Posted by
– Cary Silkin looked back at the original Summer of Punk in ROH on his latest podcast episode. Silkin’s Last Stop Penn Station released its latest episode, and you can listen below:
– Alex Zayne was the guest on this week’s ROHStrong podcast, described as follows:
“Alex Zayne talks about his surprise return at Death Before Dishonor and winning the Honor Rumble; his upcoming title match against ROH World Champion Bandido; the move that made him a viral sensation, and much more.”
