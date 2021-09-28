wrestling / News

ROH News: Cary Silkin Talks Original Summer of Punk, Alex Zayne on ROHStrong Podcast

September 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH logo, Jay Lethal

– Cary Silkin looked back at the original Summer of Punk in ROH on his latest podcast episode. Silkin’s Last Stop Penn Station released its latest episode, and you can listen below:

– Alex Zayne was the guest on this week’s ROHStrong podcast, described as follows:

“Alex Zayne talks about his surprise return at Death Before Dishonor and winning the Honor Rumble; his upcoming title match against ROH World Champion Bandido; the move that made him a viral sensation, and much more.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alex Zayne, Cary Silkin, ROH, ROHStrong, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading