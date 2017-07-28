ROH CEO Says CM Punk Has Standing Offer to Return

– Ring of Honor CEO Joe Koff appeared on the latest edition of WrestleZone Radio for a new interview. During the talk, Koff discussed CM Punk’s relationship with the company. Highlights are below:

On the idea of Punk returning to ROH: “CM Punk would be an unbelievable addition for Ring of Honor. I don’t know where that would be or could be. It would be a dream. Wrestling talent knows this: once you are a part of Ring of Honor you are always a part of Ring of Honor. Our door is always open to people who want to come back and perform at our level, with our style and for our fans. That would be a dream. That would be unbelievable…CM Punk, if you’re listening or reading, I hope you are, you are always welcome in our house. You know that. He knows that. We’ve had conversations in the past through people. He knows that there is a welcome sign for him.”

On if he’s spoken with Punk: “I haven’t spoken to him personally and I think it’s through intermediaries or whatever. I think his first goal was to be involved in his MMA stuff.”

On if Punk has any desire to return to wrestling: “I think that’s a question for him. I wish I had that big story.”