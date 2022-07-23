wrestling / News
ROH Death Before Dishonor Zero Hour Now Available Online
July 23, 2022 | Posted by
The pre-show livestream for ROH Death Before Dishonor, Zero Hour, is now available on Youtube. The matches scheduled include:
* Allysin Kay vs. Willow Nightingale
* Shinobi Shadow Squad vs. The Truthbusters
* Colt Cabana vs. Anthony Henry
* Brian Cage & Gates of Agony vs. Tony Deppen, Blake Christian & Alex Zayne
