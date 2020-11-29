wrestling / News
Various News: ROH Final Battle Trailer Online, Body Slam Getting New Home Video Release
The official trailer for ROH Final Battle is online. ROH has released the trailer for the show, which will take place on December 18th and will see every championship defended:
– Kino Lorber Studio Classics has announced that they will be releasing a new DVD/Blu-Ray set of the 1986 film Body Slam. The film starred Dirk Benedict, Tanya Roberts, Roddy Piper, Lou Albano, Barry Gordon, Charles Nelson Reilly, Billy Barty, John Astin & John Fujioka, with cameos from Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino, Afa, Sika, The Barbarian, Teijo Khan, Freddie Blassie, Adnan Al-Kaissie and more, and is described as follows:
“A down-on-his-luck music manager (Benedict) for the fictional rock band Kick finds his luck changing when he by mistake also starts managing a successful wrestling duo (Piper and Tonga Kid).”
Coming Soon on Blu-ray & DVD!
Brand New 2K Master!
Body Slam (1986) Starring Dirk Benedict, Tanya Roberts, Roddy Piper, Lou Albano, Barry Gordon, Charles Nelson Reilly, Billy Barty, John Astin & John Fujioka – Directed by Hal Needham (Smokey and the Bandit, Hooper). pic.twitter.com/sKYuJSWbZZ
