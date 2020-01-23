Rush and Nick Aldis Cut Promos for ROH Free Enterprise

– ROH released some new preview videos for the upcoming Free Enterprise event on February 9 featuring Nick Aldis and Rush. The former Ring of Honor World champion will be teaming up with the current NWA Worlds champion for the upcoming card. The main event will feature RUSH and Nick Aldis facing PCO and Marty Scurll. You can check those out below.





Free Enterprise is set for February 9 in Baltimore, Maryland. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Marty Scurll and PCO vs. Nick Aldis and Rush

* Battle Royal – winner challenges ROH Champion PCO at a future date

* Brody King vs. Rey Horus

* The Briscoes vs. Flamita & Bandido

* Slex vs. Flip Gordon

* Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff vs. ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham

* Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle vs. Vincent & Bateman