ROH Announces Ticket and Streaming Details for Free Enterprise

– ROH Wrestling has announced new ticket and streaming details for Free Enterprise. The event is scheduled for Sunday, February 9 at the UMBC Event Center. You can check out the full announcement below.

ROH FREE ENTERPRISE UPDATES AND STREAMING INFO

In the spirit of giving back to the fans, Ring of Honor Wrestling’s Free Enterprise is set to feature beloved-bargain discounts on merchandise for all fans, and a special free meet and greet for HonorClub members.

Fans can get deep discounts on ROH merchandise outside of the UMBC Event Center before doors open for Free Enterprise on Sunday, February 9th.

The special warehouse liquidation sale takes place between 11 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET., weather-permitting. Fans can load up on their favorite merch at outright clearance prices and take it back to their cars before doors open for the show!

Also, as previously announced, there will be a special bonus for HonorClub members as they will have access to enter the arena at Noon ET for a FREE, exclusive meet and greet with Wrestler of the Year: Matt Taven and Tag Team of the Decade: The Briscoes. Members will have a special photo opportunity with each star as well as the opportunity to get any one item signed that they provide.

Please note that HonorClub members must have a separate ticket for this meet and greet and participation is limited to the first 500 requests. To claim a special access code, send a request to [email protected] from the email account associated with your HonorClub subscription. An admin will validate the subscription and send an access code that must be used when claiming a ticket at www.ROHTickets.com. Members must be signed into their HonorClub account to view the ticket option.

Regular meet and greet experiences take place between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET. Talent and prices (for a photo and a signed 8×10 provided by ROH) are as follows:

— Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO, Brody King and Flip Gordon): $60

— The Allure (Angelina Love and Mandy Leon): $40

— ROH World Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham: $40

Finally, for all the fans that can’t experience Free Enterprise in-person, the show will begin streaming live for HonorClub at 3 p.m. ET. Visit www.ROHHonorClub.com for more information on how to join the club that gives you access to all live Ring of Honor events, discounts on merchandise, an extensive VOD library, and so much more!

“Free Enterprise” is an extension of the #ROHCares program that has seen ROH stars visit many children’s hospitals and youth groups across the nation, as well provide 1000s of tickets to US Veterans via Vet Tix. For more information about “Free Enterprise”, visit www.ROHWrestling.com!