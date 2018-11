According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here are the attendance numbers for the recent ROH Global Wars tour…

* Lewiston, ME: 700 (first time market)

* Lowell, MA: 1,250 (down from the 1,900 they drew in May)

* Buffalo: 1,200 (sellout)

* Toronto: 1,306 (They had been selling out with 1,500 at the Ted Reeve Arena in Toronto, this time they were in a 2,200-seat set-up at the Mattamy Sports Centre)