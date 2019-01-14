wrestling / News
ROH Honor Reigns Supreme Results 1.13.19: Jay Lethal Battles Dalton Castle, More
– ROH held their Honor Reigns Supreme show in Concord, North Carolina on Sunday night. Jay Lethal defended the ROH World Title in the main event against Dalton Castle. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger, Eli Isom, and Ryan Nova) defeated “The Pale Horse” Josey Quinn, Corey Hollis, and John Skyler.
* Mark Haskins defeated Beer City Bruiser.
* Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Best Friends (Beretta & Chuckie T).
* Tracy Williams defeated Flip Gordon (The referee stopped the match after Gordon hurt his knee).
* The Kingdom (c) defeated Shane “Hurricane” Helms, Delirious, and Luchasaurus (Proving Ground Match).
* Bandido defeated PJ Black.
Interesting DDT #ROHHRS pic.twitter.com/Cz7bKsJWbk
— GIF Skull – Be like WA(L)TER (@GIFSkull) January 14, 2019
* Jeff Cobb (c) defeated Rhett Titus and Jonathan Gresham (ROH TV Title Match).
hahaha Jeff Cobb #ROHHRS pic.twitter.com/1xEXN0a8PO
— GIF Skull – Be like WA(L)TER (@GIFSkull) January 14, 2019
* Kelly Klein (c) defeated Jenny Rose (WOH World Title Street Fight).
Kelly Klein/Jenny Rose#ROHHRS pic.twitter.com/Huq3EsGlcd
— GIF Skull – Be like WA(L)TER (@GIFSkull) January 14, 2019
* Villian Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO, Brody King) defeated The Briscoes (c) and Silas Young.
.@lastrealmanROH with a Destroyer on the apron! 😱 #ROHHRS #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/mNpVzZkjg8
➡️ https://t.co/2AEuPvrsmg pic.twitter.com/mTK8W3NA4f
— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 14, 2019
.@MartyScurll has assembled a winning team in Villain Enterprises… @Brodyxking a great pick up! #ROHHRS #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/mNpVzZkjg8
➡️ https://t.co/2AEuPvrsmg pic.twitter.com/gpD3U4tHCY
— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 14, 2019
* Jay Lethal (c) defeated Dalton Castle (ROH World Championship Match).
.@TheLethalJay Injection! But the champ is unable to get to a cover after absorbing all that early punishment. #ROHHRS #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/mNpVzZkjg8
➡️ https://t.co/2AEuPvrsmg pic.twitter.com/KPXhhziOYC
— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 14, 2019
.@theDALTONcastle putting it all together now! #ROHHRS #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/mNpVzZkjg8
➡️ https://t.co/2AEuPvrsmg pic.twitter.com/Cwte3LxNg5
— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 14, 2019
Heck of a match to close out #ROHHRS. @TheLethalJay still the standard by which all others are measured in ROH. #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/mNpVzZkjg8
➡️ https://t.co/2AEuPvrsmg pic.twitter.com/amRdW658hC
— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 14, 2019