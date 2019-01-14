ROH Honor Reigns Supreme Results 1.13.19: Jay Lethal Battles Dalton Castle, More

– ROH held their Honor Reigns Supreme show in Concord, North Carolina on Sunday night. Jay Lethal defended the ROH World Title in the main event against Dalton Castle. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger, Eli Isom, and Ryan Nova) defeated “The Pale Horse” Josey Quinn, Corey Hollis, and John Skyler.

* Mark Haskins defeated Beer City Bruiser.

* Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Best Friends (Beretta & Chuckie T).

* Tracy Williams defeated Flip Gordon (The referee stopped the match after Gordon hurt his knee).

* The Kingdom (c) defeated Shane “Hurricane” Helms, Delirious, and Luchasaurus (Proving Ground Match).

* Bandido defeated PJ Black.

* Jeff Cobb (c) defeated Rhett Titus and Jonathan Gresham (ROH TV Title Match).

* Kelly Klein (c) defeated Jenny Rose (WOH World Title Street Fight).

* Villian Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO, Brody King) defeated The Briscoes (c) and Silas Young.

* Jay Lethal (c) defeated Dalton Castle (ROH World Championship Match).