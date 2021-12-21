ROH News: Joe Koff On ROHStrong Podcast, Final Battle Highlight Videos

– Joe Koff is the guest on this week’s episode of ROHStrong looking back at Final Battle. You can listen to the episode below, which is described as follows:

”ROH COO Joe Koff reflects on Final Battle: End of an Era. He also talks about Jay Lethal returning to wrestle in the main event; appearances on the show by AEW and Impact Wrestling talent and what it means regarding the “forbidden door” going forward; why ROH changed its business model; the forthcoming new era of ROH and much more.”

– ROH posted the following videos with highlights from Final Battle: