ROH News: Joe Koff On ROHStrong Podcast, Final Battle Highlight Videos
December 20, 2021 | Posted by
– Joe Koff is the guest on this week’s episode of ROHStrong looking back at Final Battle. You can listen to the episode below, which is described as follows:
”ROH COO Joe Koff reflects on Final Battle: End of an Era. He also talks about Jay Lethal returning to wrestle in the main event; appearances on the show by AEW and Impact Wrestling talent and what it means regarding the “forbidden door” going forward; why ROH changed its business model; the forthcoming new era of ROH and much more.”
– ROH posted the following videos with highlights from Final Battle:
