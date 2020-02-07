ROH News: Update on Participants In Free Enterprise Battle Royale, Cary Silkin’s Latest Podcast Episode Online

ROH has provided an update on the participants for this Sunday’s battle royal for a future ROH World Title shot. The battle royal takes place at Free Enterprise in Baltimore, and ROH has announced that Kenny King, Silas Young, Josh Woods, Tracy Williams, The Bouncers, PJ Black, Brian Johnson, Rhett Titus, Eli Isom, Cheeseburger and LSG are all confirmed to be entrants.

The announcement added that “fans can look forward to some surprise entrants” in the match.

– The third episode of Cary Silkin’s Last Stop Penn Station is now available, and you can check it out below: