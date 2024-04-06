ROH News: Note On Mark Briscoe’s ROH World Title Win, Beast Mortos Signed

– A new report has a bit of detail on Mark Briscoe’s ROH World Title Win at Supercard of Honor. Briscoe defeated Eddie Kingston at Friday night’s PPV to win the title. PWInsider reports that the title win was in the works for a long time, since before Briscoe suffered a knee injury in July of last year that required surgery.,

– The site also reports that Beast Mortos, formerly known as Black Taurus, has signed with the company. Mortos defeated Blake Christian in a singles match on the Zero Hour pre-show.