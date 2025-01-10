ROH On HonorClub Results 1.9.25: Harley Cameron Battles Trish Adora, More

The latest episode of ROH On HonorClub featured Harley Cameron and more in action, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Trish Adora def. Harley Cameron

* Blake Christian def. Serpentico

* Boulder def. Griff Garrison

* Billie Starkz def. Brittany Jade

* Queen Aminata def. Rachael Ellering

* ROH Throwback Women Of Honor Championship Match From 2018: Sumie Sakai def. Hazuki

* QT Marshall cut a promo hyping his World TV Championship match against Komander next week.

* Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty def. Gates of Agony

* Chris Jericho and Bryan Keith cut a promo in the ring, with Jericho laying into the crowd for not chanting for them but cheering the Rock N’ Roll Express. Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson then interrupted and attacked Jericho & Keith, standing tall to end the show.

