ROH On HonorClub Results 5.15.25: Wheeler Yuta In Action, More

The latest ROH On HonorClub featured Wheeler Yuta and more, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Wheeler Yuta def. Matt Mako

* A video package aired promoting Josh Woods vs. Tom Lawler for #ACTIONDean~!!!2

* Trish Adora def. Rachael Ellering via Pinfall

* Red Velvet delivered a promo saying everyone would focus on her winning streak as ROH Women’s TV Champion.

* Cole Karter & Griff Garrison def. Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno

* The Sons Of Texas & The Von Erichs def. MxM Collection & The Premier Athletes. CRU confronted the Sons of Texas after the match.