ROH On HonorClub Results 5.15.25: Wheeler Yuta In Action, More
May 15, 2025 | Posted by
The latest ROH On HonorClub featured Wheeler Yuta and more, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Wheeler Yuta def. Matt Mako
* A video package aired promoting Josh Woods vs. Tom Lawler for #ACTIONDean~!!!2
* Trish Adora def. Rachael Ellering via Pinfall
* Red Velvet delivered a promo saying everyone would focus on her winning streak as ROH Women’s TV Champion.
* Cole Karter & Griff Garrison def. Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno
* The Sons Of Texas & The Von Erichs def. MxM Collection & The Premier Athletes. CRU confronted the Sons of Texas after the match.
