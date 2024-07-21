ROH on HonorClub Taping Results (SPOILERS)

Results from the Ring of Honor taping for ROH on HonorClub at the eSports Arena in Arlington, TX are below. Credit Matthew Hooks & Fightful.

* EJ Nduka defeated Jon Cruz

* Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) defeated Shane Taylor Promotions (Anthony Ogogo & Lee Moriarty)

* Abadon defeated Enhancement Talent

* Jael defeated Robyn Renegade

* Gates of Agony (Kaun & Toa Linoa) defeated SAP (Angelico & Serpentico)

* Johnny TV & Shane Taylor defeated Atlantis Jr & Lio Rush

* Fuego Del Sol, Komander & Top Flight (Dante & Darius) defeated Nick Commoroto, Anthony Henry & Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson)

* The Von Erichs (Ross Von Erich & Marshall Von Erich) defeated Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds). Dark Order attacked after the match but Dustin Rhodes made the save.