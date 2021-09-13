ROH Pure Championship Changes Hands at ROH Death Before Dishonor

We have a new ROH Pure Champion following Death Before Dishonor 2021. Josh Woods defeated Jonathan Gresham to win the championship on Sunday’s PPV, countering a kimura into a wheelbarrow suplex to win the Pure Rules bout and the title.

Woods becomes the second champion since the title was reinstated last year; Gresham had won the title on August 23rd at the ROH tapings in Baltimore (the episode aired on October 20th). His title reign comes to an end at 386 days, making him the longest-reigning Pure Champion of all-time.