wrestling / News
ROH Pure Championship Changes Hands at ROH Death Before Dishonor
We have a new ROH Pure Champion following Death Before Dishonor 2021. Josh Woods defeated Jonathan Gresham to win the championship on Sunday’s PPV, countering a kimura into a wheelbarrow suplex to win the Pure Rules bout and the title.
Woods becomes the second champion since the title was reinstated last year; Gresham had won the title on August 23rd at the ROH tapings in Baltimore (the episode aired on October 20th). His title reign comes to an end at 386 days, making him the longest-reigning Pure Champion of all-time.
HOLY S***!!!😱 @WoodsIsTheGoods #ROHDBD | #WatchROH pic.twitter.com/r4yRQVkTxP
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 13, 2021
AND NEW ROH PURE CHAMPION @WoodsIsTheGoods!!!! #ROHDBD pic.twitter.com/hGjgSJx55w
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 13, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Optimism Backstage In WWE Following Last Night’s Smackdown Taping
- WWE Also Quietly Shut Down Its UK Company, More Details On End of Japan Company
- Backstage Update on When Bray Wyatt Could Debut in AEW or Impact Wrestling
- Jim Ross On Why He’s Not a Fan Of ‘Cool’ Heels In Wrestling, Formation Of nWo In WCW