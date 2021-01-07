wrestling / News

ROH Releases Classic Tag Team Match In Memory of Brodie Lee

January 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dissecting Dynamite Brodie Lee

ROH has posted a classic tag team match featuring Brodie Lee in honor of the late wrestling star. The company posted the full match of Lee teaming with Delirious against Rhett Titus & Kenny King from ROH Bound By Hate 2008 in memory of Lee, which you can see below:

